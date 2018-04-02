Lara: I’m going to clean out the division

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara, boxing’s longest reigning champion, plans to grab the IBF 154lb strap of Jarrett Hurd in a world title unification clash Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Showtime will televise.

“I said it before and I’m going to say it again. I’m going to clean out the division,” says Lara. That has been my plan from the beginning and I’m going to stick to my plan. I don’t care who the champions are. I don’t care what their names are or where they’re from. I’m going to clean up the division and it starts April 7.”

The champions at 154lbs are Lara, Hurd, Jermell Charlo (WBC) and Sadam Ali (WBO). Lara doesn’t see much of a difference between Hurd and Charlo.

“I don’t look at them any different,” said Lara. “They’re both to me kind of the same fighter. They both come up to the ring with a purpose and they’re trying to win. But at the end of the day, I’m the best fighter in this division. It’s been proven over years. So whether it was Hurd first, Charlo first, it didn’t matter. I’m just ready to rumble.”