Formerly world-ranked featherweight contender Brayan “La Roca” De Gracia (29-2-1, 25 KOs) of Panama has his sights on big fight opportunities in 2023. De Gracia was rapidly climbing the world rankings prior to being upset by Eduardo Ramirez in 2019. De Gracia is currently riding a 3-fight win streak and has a new structure to his team.

His former advisor Gabriel Barron based out of Southern California will now be at the helm as his co-manager. Barron is well respected in the boxing community, having worked with a large list of talented fighters over the last 20 years. Barron has had an immediate impact including organizing De Gracia’s last two fights and most significantly being the signing with Hall of Fame Promoter Lou DiBella. DiBella has high hopes for De Gracia to land the best fights possible in 2023. De Gracia’s long-time manager Arauz Aristides remains on as co-manager.

What part of Panama did you grow up in?

The large majority of my childhood was in Puerto Armuelles, Chiriqui, Panama.

What age did you begin boxing and what was the extent of your amateur career?

I began boxing at the age of 14 and had an amateur record 25 wins and 2 losses with 20 knockouts.

How would you describe your preferred style of fighting?

I would say my offense is similar to the Mexican style of fighting because I lived a year in Mexico and trained there while I was an amateur. My defense is like an old school mix of Panamanian and Mexican defensive style.

How was your experience fighting in Colombia your last 3 fights?

It was a great learning experience fighting against the local fighters I experienced the pressure of the public rooting for their local fighter. I learned out how to manage the situation and my concentration improved alot each fight.

You were steadily moving up the world rankings prior to your upset loss in 2019 to Eduardo Ramirez. What did you learn from that experience?

I learned that I have to be in control of my emotions when I am in the ring. I was winning the fight but wanted to win by knockout and it cost me. I am a more patient fighter now.

What changes have you made over the past 3 years?

More than anything I have improved tremendously both offensively and defensively. I have really worked hard on fighting at the proper distance and properly cutting the ring off. One of the biggest mistakes a fighter can make is not knowing how to fight at short, médium, or long range distances in the moment of attacking offensively or defending.

What are your goals for 2023?

World tltle contention and a successful world title opportunity.