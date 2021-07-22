La OMB ordena Crawford-Porter La OMB le ha dado a los equipos del campeón de peso welter de la OMB Terence Crawford y al contendiente # 1 Shawn Porter treinta días para negociar y llegar a un acuerdo para pelear o se ordenará una licitación. La oferta mínima aceptable es de $ 200,000. Cualquiera de las partes puede solicitar una oferta monetaria inmediata en cualquier momento durante el proceso de negociación, donde la división será 60/40 a favor de Crawford. Rosa y Puello ganan peleas por los títulos interinos de la AMB en Dominicana

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

