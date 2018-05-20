Kyoguchi survives a knockdown, keeps IBF 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten IBF mini-flyweight champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (10-0, 7 KOs), 105, kept his belt as he came off the canvas in the third session, controlled the remainder of the bout with his aggressiveness and pounded out a unanimous decision (all 117-110) over previously undefeated Filipino Vince Poras (13-1, 11 KOs), 105, over twelve speedy rounds in Tokyo, Japan. Kyoguchi, a prohibitive favorite, was in command in almost all rounds except in round three, when Poras caught the scrappy titlist with a solid left hook to the temple, sending him sprawling to the canvas. It wasn’t a damaging knockdown but a surprise for Kyoguchi, who, from then on, persistently and patiently threw more jabs to carefully dominate the action. The champ had the Filipino challenger at bay in the tenth, but Poras refused to go down and showed his heart and durability.

(More to come)