IBF #1 heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev wanted to send a resounding message to the big names of the division, and he did so by scoring an emphatic knockout victory in front of a sold-out crowd at The Hangar. Overcoming a dangerous cut on his left eyebrow in the fourth round, Pulev blasted out Bogdan Dinu at 2:40 of the seventh round.



“This is just part of being in a fight. The cut was not such a big problem. Sometimes blood makes me very hungry”, said Pulev. “I was very well prepared. I was ready for anything. At this moment I feel I can do anything inside the ring. I showed very good boxing skills. I also showed that I have good punching power and a good strategy.”

His cut will take some time to heal, but the win should keep the big Bulgarian at #1 in the IBF rankings.