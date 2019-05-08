EBU European super middleweight champion Robin Krasniqi (49-5, 17 KOs) and SES stablemate Stefan Härtel (17-1, 2 KOs) faced off at the final press conference before their clash on Saturday at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. This fight is a bit of a grudge match as they were scheduled to meet last November, but Haertel came down ill and Krasniqi had to face a replacement opponent.

Photo: Team SES / U. Koch, fotobasis.de

Robin Krasniqi: "I am glad that Stefan is here this time. He can run his mouth and show his humor. But this will be his last big stage, he should enjoy it and he can be glad that he got this chance. My preparations with Sepp Maurer in the Sportschule Kinema has made me even stronger. I have little to gain from this fight and clearly more to lose. But, it won't come to that!"

Stefan Haertel: “The war of words, the ‘ballyhoo’ before the fight is just that. I will beat Robin in the ring with my technical skills, I’m more focused and my training had the motto ‘train hard, but smart’ – I do not have to prove my athleticism with heavy iron chains. I have never been so fit before a fight and know how to take my opportunity!”