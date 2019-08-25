After his eleventh round KO over Anthony Yarde Saturday, WBO light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev says bring on Canelo.



“I really want the fight with Alvarez, so if he has the same desire, then I’m only for that fight,” Kovalev told reporters. “[Golden Boy] played this cunning game, whereby they made an offer which was very hard to turn down when I was in training camp. But I promised Chelyabinsk, that I would be here. To fight in my home town was unbelievably cool.”

—–

A few online sportsbooks have already posted odds on a potential Canelo-Kovalev fight, with Canelo being anywhere from a -450 to -800 favorite.

—–

Yarde reportedly turned down a million dollar step-aside offer to let Canelo-Kovalev happen first.

—–

At the time of the KO, Kovalev was ahead 97-94, 96-93, 98-92.