After his eleventh round KO over Anthony Yarde Saturday, WBO light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev says bring on Canelo.
“I really want the fight with Alvarez, so if he has the same desire, then I’m only for that fight,” Kovalev told reporters. “[Golden Boy] played this cunning game, whereby they made an offer which was very hard to turn down when I was in training camp. But I promised Chelyabinsk, that I would be here. To fight in my home town was unbelievably cool.”
—–
A few online sportsbooks have already posted odds on a potential Canelo-Kovalev fight, with Canelo being anywhere from a -450 to -800 favorite.
—–
Yarde reportedly turned down a million dollar step-aside offer to let Canelo-Kovalev happen first.
—–
At the time of the KO, Kovalev was ahead 97-94, 96-93, 98-92.
Kovalev: I really want the fight with Alvarez
After his eleventh round KO over Anthony Yarde Saturday, WBO light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev says bring on Canelo.
Yarde should hav taken the million bucks, Then maybe fought the winner. (If that was possible)
Rwb: that’s an interesting thought! He’d have a million now to invest into a better trainer :))
Although he had two excellent rounds against Kov, the fight came a 1 or 2 fights too early for him – his trainer should have known that. Although he had a legitimate chance to win – there wasn’t much missing in the 8th round – he lost most other rounds and just didn’t have it in him to KO Kov when he almost had him.
Anyways, he didn’t take the million, he still got paid well (over a million) and now he will have to continue to work his way up into a solid top 10 LH.
What Kovalev really means is: “I really want that cash a Canelo fight generates. I may be over the hill, but I love money more than my health, so any fight that is lucrative is more than welcome. If the pay is good, even a fixed fight is ok with me.”