Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance (synthetic testosterone). No announcement from Golden Boy or Main Events yet, but Kovalev’s January 30 fight against Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev on DAZN is probably off.

Melikuziev tweeted, “I don’t like talking, but I said it last night – it makes no difference to me, just put him in the ring, let us fight regardless.”

January 30 originally had four promising boxing telecasts scheduled.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines on ESPN (postponed due to Beterbiev getting COVID-19), David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly on DAZN (postponed due to UK lockdown), Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev on DAZN (likely canceled due to Kovalev’s failed drug test).

Thus far, the Caleb vs. Caleb showdown (Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax) on FOX is still on. Keep your fingers crossed.