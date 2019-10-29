Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Fight fans were thrilled to attend the “grand arrivals” of Canelo and Krusher on Tuesday at the MGM Grand’s main lobby. Fans cheered Canelo and booed Kovalev.

Canelo Alvarez: “To be a world champion in four different weight classes would be another chapter of my story…everything has been different, the weight, the training, and I can’t wait to see how it goes on Nov 2. I’ll do my best.”

[On if the fan support ever get old] “No, it’s very motivating. This motivates me and I’m ready for triumph.”

Sergey Kovalev: “I’m ready to fight 12 rounds. It’s not the goal to knock someone out, I just need to follow my instructions from the corner, from my coach, and everything will be fine.”

[On the boos] “I want to disappoint a lot of people on Saturday. In England, everybody was going against me, but after the fight, everyone was asking for my autograph. Your boo is good!”



