Former WBA flyweight champion Koki Eto of Okinawa, Japan has signed a multiyear promotional agreement with All Star Boxing, Inc and Teiken Promotions and will see action in the United States. His US debut is slated for May 25 at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida where he will face former Olympian Jeyvier Cintron of Puerto Rico in an elimination bout scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO International super flyweight title at stake. The show will be presented in association with Top Rank and televised on ESPN.

“We are very happy to be working again with Mr. Akihiko Honda and the Teiken Promotions family. We have had a longstanding relationship and together we will bring Eto to another world title opportunity” said Zabala President of All Star Boxing, Inc.

Teiken is the oldest Boxing Club in Japan dating back to 1926, some of its its world champions are Ryota Murata, Shinsuke Yamanaka, Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares, Toshiaki Nishioka, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Toshiyuki Igarashi, Genaro “Chicanito” Hernandez, David Griman, Eloy Rojas, Takahiro Ao, Jose Luis Bueno, Takashi Miura, Akifumi Shimoda and Tsuyoshi Hamada amongst others.

All Star Boxing, Inc is the exclusive promoter of the successful Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford series, the #1 Boxing Program on Spanish television in the US.