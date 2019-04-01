By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Classy welterweight “Banging” Ben Kite (14-4-1, 6 KOs) outscored Michael Whitehead (6-2-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds at the Fortitude gym, Newstead, Queensland on March 30 with the Australasian title and WBF Asia Pacific up for grabs.

Talented Irish born light heavyweight Conor Wallace (5-0, 4 KOs) bombed out Alex Brunetta (2-8) in round one of a scheduled six.

Promoter Steve Dellar said, “The promotion was enormous. The biggest crowd we have ever had.

“Ben Kite won the Australasian title. I was very happy with Ben’s performance. Michael Whitehead comes from Glenn Rushton’s gym and gets the best sparring in Australia there boxing Jeff Horn and Dennis Hogan. Whitehead started the fight well winning rounds one, two, three and four, but Ben came home strong winning the remaining six rounds. In the early rounds, I wanted to have Ben jab and move as Whitehead is very strong.

“Connor looked sensational in scoring a knockout in forty seconds of round one. Conor had a great amateur career winning 154 fights from 165 fights. Seven times all Ireland champion. He traveled the world boxing the best. He was Conor McGregor’s sparring partner for a few of his fights. If he stays focused he will go all the way. He is only just turned 23 years.

“I would like to thank Ben Rose from Window Ware for his support. Ben is a Champion.”

In other action, welterweight Jed Ariens (3-1-1, 3 KOs) forced a three round stoppage in a scheduled six over Michael Dan (3-23-1). Ariens was coming off a four round stoppage of Luke Hall last December.

Female super-bantamweight Shannon O’Connell (17-6-1, 9 KOs) stopped Febriyanti alibis (1-4) in round three of a scheduled six. This was O’Connell’s first fight in fifteen months.

Unbeaten Brisbane-based light welterweight Michael Black (2-0-1) outpointed James Torres (2-4-1) over six rounds. Black is scheduled to box again on July 27.

Middleweight debutant John McLaughlan (1-0) outpointed James Langridge jr (0-6) over four rounds.

Samoan born heavyweight Faiga Opelu (7-1-1, 6 KOs) boxed a draw with South Sudan born King Mou (2-0-1, 2 KOs) over four action-packed rounds.