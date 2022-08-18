Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz held a media workout in Las Vegas on Thursday as he nears his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. taking place September 4 in Labor Day Weekend action headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Luis Ortiz: “I feel so good both physically and mentally. I’m eagerly awaiting this fight and you’re not going to want to miss it when we get in that ring.

“After I fought Charles Martin, I was back in the gym a week later. Whether I have a fight or not, I’m always active and staying ready.

“I respect Deontay Wilder a lot and I appreciate him picking me in this fight. My intention is to knock out Andy Ruiz. One of us is getting knocked out and I can guarantee this one doesn’t go to the judges.

“I have studied Andy from top to bottom. If I don’t knock you out with one punch, then I’m just going to chip away at you until you can’t go anymore.

“Training camp is winding down and it’s exciting. We’re just waiting for camp to be over and for fight night to begin. My objective is always the same and it doesn’t change. I’m trying to do whatever it takes to beat my opponent.

“Every training camp is different and we’ve made adjustments now just like we have in the past. We’re going to show those adjustments and improvements when the fight comes.

“I’m just focused on myself and doing my job. What’s going to cause Ruiz trouble in there is me, regardless of what kind of style I’m using.

“I’m always trying to reach the top of the mountain. I want the top prize. This is a very important fight for me, but so is every fight. They all get me closer to another world title shot.

“It’s all about training, training and more training. I feel better now than I did when I was 25.”