July 27, 2018
Kimura retains WBO flyweight title

Results Of Asian Sensation

By Joe Koizumi

Japanese defending champ Sho Kimura successfully defended his WBO world flyweight belt by finishing Filipino challenger Froilan Saludar at 0:54 of the sixth round on Friday in Qingdao, China.

In a sensational encounter of world-rated 122-pound compatriots, Shingo Wake dropped Japanese national champ Yusaku Kuga in round two, took the initiative thereafter and finally halted the prefight favorite with a fine stoppage by a thrown towel at 0:36 of the tenth and final round on Friday at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. Wake, a lanky stylish southpaw who once failed to win the WBA belt from Jonathan Guzman via eleventh round stoppage in 2016, was leading on points: 88-82 twice, 87-82. Wake captured the national 122-pound belt from Kuga.

Unbeaten future-star Juiki Tatsuyoshi (9-0, 6 KOs), 121, impressively demolished Indonesian junior feather champ Noldi Manakane (32-26-2, 18 KOs), 121.5, with a vicious left hook to the belly at 2:37 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten.

(More to come)

