Results Of Asian Sensation

By Joe Koizumi

Japanese defending champ Sho Kimura successfully defended his WBO world flyweight belt by finishing Filipino challenger Froilan Saludar at 0:54 of the sixth round on Friday in Qingdao, China.

In a sensational encounter of world-rated 122-pound compatriots, Shingo Wake dropped Japanese national champ Yusaku Kuga in round two, took the initiative thereafter and finally halted the prefight favorite with a fine stoppage by a thrown towel at 0:36 of the tenth and final round on Friday at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. Wake, a lanky stylish southpaw who once failed to win the WBA belt from Jonathan Guzman via eleventh round stoppage in 2016, was leading on points: 88-82 twice, 87-82. Wake captured the national 122-pound belt from Kuga.

Unbeaten future-star Juiki Tatsuyoshi (9-0, 6 KOs), 121, impressively demolished Indonesian junior feather champ Noldi Manakane (32-26-2, 18 KOs), 121.5, with a vicious left hook to the belly at 2:37 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten.

(More to come)