The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation is presenting a charity professional boxing card at Pasadena City Hall on August 30. The fights will be open to the public. Headlining the main event will be welterweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan (11-1, 6 KOs) taking on Olympian Oscar Molina (13-2-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bout. The event will be televised as part of a special Friday edition of the Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights series and be streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Foundation to help support programs that will benefit the youth and community of Pasadena.