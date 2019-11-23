Advertisements

November 23, 2019
Boxing News

Kermit Cintron fight off; opponent is a no-show

Tonight’s scheduled main event at The Riveredge Restaurant in Reading, PA between Kermit Cintron and Josue Obando is off due to Obando failing to show up. Obando never stepped on the plane from Mexico, and therefore the fight was scrapped.

“We have had a signed contract for six-weeks, and the kid never showed up,” said Cintron’s promoter Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions. “Kermit worked very hard to weigh-in at 168.2 pounds. Kermit will get in the mix as he defeated Alfredo Angulo several years ago, and he just got a big win over Peter Quillin, so Kermit will be looking to fight anyone at 168 pounds.”

The pro-am card promoted by My Time Promotions in association with King’s Promotions will still go on and will feature two professional and 10 amateur fights beginning at 6 PM ET.

