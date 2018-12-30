By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten footworker Ken Shiro (15-0, 8 Kos), 107.5, kept his WBC light-flyweight belt as he kept moving all night to avert the retaliation of Mexican Saul Juarez (24-9-2, 13 Kos), 108, and pounded out a lopsided decision over twelve fast rounds on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The official tallies were as follows: Steve Morrow (US) 120-108, Perla Rodriguez (US) and Jun-Bae Lim (Korea) both 119-109, all for the baby-faced champ who registered his fifth defense. The referee was Vic Drakulich (US).

(More to come)