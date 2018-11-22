Former WBC, WBO and IBO world light heavyweight title challenger Tommy Karpency (29-6, 18KOs) continued his winning streak by stopping durable veteran Marlon Hayes (23-21, 12KOs) on Wednesday night at the Castleton Banquet Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Weighing 181 pounds, Karpency used his superior handspeed and effective combinations to dominate his opponent from the opening bell.

Although Hayes had previously gone the 8 round distance with Adonis Stevenson and even 4 rounds with heavyweight Deontay Wilder, a straight left by Karpency at 18 seconds into the 3rd round dropped Hayes for the 10 count forcing referee Leo Gerstel to waive off the scheduled 8 rounder.

In the co-feature, former NABF heavyweight champ Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (18-6, 15KOs) continued his winning streak by destroying faded, former IBF world title challenger Rubin Williams in a scheduled 10 rounder. 6’8, 247 pound Martz used his superior size and two big right hands to put Williams down twice early prompting referee Leo Gerstel to halt the onslaught at 1:59 of the 1st stanza.

In other action, undefeated welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (13-0, 7KOs) won a workmanlike, 8 round unanimous decision over Martin Angel Martinez (18-16, 11KOs). No knockdowns were recorded. All scores were 80-72. The 9 bout card was presented by Boston Boxing Promotions.

Other results: welterweight Brendon Simonds KO2 over Andre Belcarris; lightweight Kimberly Wabik majority draw versus Liz Humphries; middleweight Tolan Tascoe UD4 over Jon Webster; welterweight Anthony Velazquez TKO3 over Demetrius Williams; lightweight Malcolm Simms TKO1 over Theo Desjardin; junior middleweight John Ortolani TKO1 over Ian Beatease.