By Joe Koizumi

Fast-jabbing Japanese, #2 Tomoki Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs), 121.75, acquired the vacant WBC interim 122-pound belt as he kept utilizing his trademark left hand all night, steadily piled up points, withstood his rival’s last surge and earned a unanimous decision (117-111 twice, 116-112) over slow-starting Spaniard, #1 Abigail Medina (19-4-2, 10 KOs), 121.5, over speedy twelve heats on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

(More to come)