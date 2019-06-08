By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #5, WBO #9 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (17-0, 10 KOs) stopped Richard Pena (11-3-1, 9 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round contest at the Galatsi Olympic Arena in Athens, Greece on Friday. Kambosos controlled the action and dropped Pena in round four and five with left hooks and in round six the referee crowned Kambosos when his opponent was out on his feet and could not defend himself.

“I am a proud Greek and a proud Australian,” aid Kambosos. “This is another step towards a world title. My next fight will be in America. Jose Pedraza, I’m coming for you!!!”