By Przemek Garczarczyk

“The main reason why I decided to do the second edition of the cruiserweight tournament is quite simple really. Usyk announced at the press conference that he will move to heavyweight, although he takes one fight now with Bellew, which a good money fight, PPV in the UK. Much deserved reward of winning the Ali Trophy and I’m sure he will also do great as a heavyweight, as well.

“So, this year tournament is about finding the next best cruiserweight for the future. But more than that, on the end of the day, whatever it is World Boxing Super Series or a normal boxing night, you always aim to produce the best fights. And the cruiserweights, year after year, produce the best fights!” said Kalle Sauerland Chief Boxing Officer for Comosa AG in an exclusive Fightnews.com Chicago interview.

