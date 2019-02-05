SES Boxing has announced a heavyweight twinbill for March 2 at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. In the main event, European champion Agit Kabayel (18-0, 13 KOs) defends against Andriy Rudenko (32-3, 20 KOs), while WBO #2 Tom Schwarz (23-0, 15 KOs) faces Kristijan Krstacic (17-1, 14 KOs). Kabayel and Schwarz appeared at a kickoff press conference today.



Agit Kabayel: “Here in Magdeburg I became European champion and here I will continue to move to the top…my self-confidence is reinforced by sparring invitations with world champions like Joshua – as a European champion, I’m not really so far from their level. I have now begun sparring, know what we have to work on, and look forward to the fight on March 2.”

Tom Schwarz: “This is my home game. I have to prove myself in front of my fans. 2018 was my best year – 2019 we are still stepping up our game…the result I want against Krstacic is a clear victory.”