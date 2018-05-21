Julio Jr. encourages Omar Chavez after loss

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has encouraged his younger brother Omar “Businessman” Chavez on social media after Omar’s loss this past weekend to Jose Carlos Paz.

Omar Chavez: I want to make a sincere apology to the people who supported me. To those who crucify me for having lost, God bless them, I will continue! Not that I don’t see things, I’m aware of everything and I’ll train harder, and I won’t remain seated for my fights or my career.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Do not apologize! See that you failed and work harder on that. Grasp what you don’t like doing. And don’t fight to look good to anyone. Your fights are always good! It’s your career and you decide what to do with it. Pay more attention to your technique and don’t want to win with one punch and you will be champion.

Omar Chavez: Thank you, brother, for being with me in the good times and in the bad ones. I will try to improve in that, thanks.

Omar Chavez: It may not be like my father who came to 89-0 but there are many other fighters who lost at the start of their career and are now legend. The war was lost but not the battle. I’ll be back soon and better!