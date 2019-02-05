Mexico’s Cesar Juarez (23-6, 17 KOs) battles former champion Ryosuka Iwasa (25-3, 16 KOs) of Japan in a 12-round IBF super bantamweight title elimination match and undefeated IBF junior flyweight champion Carlos Licona (14-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico clashes with South Africa’s DeeJay Kriel (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in non-televised action on the February 16 Santa Cruz-Rivera card at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Action will also see 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (6-0, 5 KOs) in a special six-round lightweight attraction, former title challenger Hugo Centeno, Jr. (26-2, 14 KOs) meeting Oscar Cortez (27-3, 14 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout and Ivan Redkach (21-4-1, 16 KOs) dueling Tyrone Harris (26-13, 16 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight match. The Balderas fight is a swing bout for the FOX and FOX Deportes telecast that will air live if time permits.