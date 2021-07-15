Heavyweight Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) visited Wembley Stadium, the scene of Sunday’s loss by England to Italy in the Euro Championships. “The Juggernaut” stated his intention to stop Carlos Takam at the adjacent SSE Arena on July 24. Joyce-Takam has the date all to themselves thanks to the postponement of Fury-Wilder III.

“I’ll be going for the knockout finish and that is what I am planning to do,” said Joyce.

Joyce knows the route to heavyweight glory that has been plotted for him. Take out Takam and he will be made mandatory challenger for the WBO world title soon to be contested between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. So the stakes are mighty high for the 35-year-old known as ‘The Juggernaut’.

“I will happily take on whoever wins, but I would love the opportunity to fight Joshua. I think he will want to fight (Tyson) Fury so we will have to see what happens there, but I am on the WBO track and looking to be made mandatory.

“I think Usyk could be a tricky fight for Joshua, but he should knock him out sooner or later you would think. It is heavyweight boxing, so you never know, but Usyk is no joke. He is an Olympic gold medallist, a very skilled southpaw, so he will probably pose Joshua problems with his good footwork and ringcraft.

“I do think Joshua will get to him, sooner or later,” added the Putney native who, given the delays involving the other leading heavies, will be bidding to put an early marker down in the division with an impressive and eye-catching display against Takam.

“Yeah and that is why I chose Takam as a good move for me. It is all about getting the right fights and I think this is one to get people talking. It will keep me ready too for when I get my turn to fight for the world title.

“He is a respected opponent who has been in with the best, like Joshua and also Chisora, who has been mentioned to fight me but I don’t think he wants it. It is going to be a great fight,” he added, pointing out that both versions of The Juggernaut could be required – the one who ploughs forward and the more nimble and skilful one we witness against Daniel Dubois.

“Maybe you will see a bit of both, depending on which Takam turns up, although I think I know what kind of style he will have. Whatever works to get me the win is what you will see. It is going to be a tough test and a real hard fight, also good stylistically to watch. So tune in!”