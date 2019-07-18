July 18, 2019
  • Joshua is like the Democratic Party. They are too soft. He is too soft on dealing with adversity. And the Dems are too soft on illegals and other criminals.

    Joshua is too soft for boxing. He has been exposed. Andy Ruiz is going to knock Joshua out again. Ruiz will eventually get knocked out himself by either Deontay Wilder &/or Tyson Fury. Ruiz will beat Dillian Whyte, who is also a punk.

  • Boxing could be better if he becomes a champion again, rather to have Ruiz, with all my respect to this very dedicated fat good kid. I still want to see Joshua vs. Wilder or vs. Fury. These fights are more attractive and less predictable than Ruiz against them. Wilder will flatten him, Fury might toy around with Ruiz. It is just my personal point of view

