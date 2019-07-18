|July 6
ESPN+
Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva
(WBC bantamweight title)
|July 12
ESPN+
Robert Brant vs. Ryota Murata
(WBA "regular" middleweight title)
Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing
(WBC light flyweight title)
|July 12
ESPN+
Rocky Fielding vs. TBA
(super middleweight)
Martin Murray vs. Kim Poulsen
(super middleweight
Terry Flanagan vs. TBA
(lightweight)
|July 12
Showtime
Jermaine Franklin vs Jerry Forrest
(heavyweight)
Otto Wallin vs. BJ Flores
(heavyweight)
|July 12
Telemundo
Derrieck Cuevas vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran
(welterweight)
|July 13
ESPN+
Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman
(heavyweight)
Joe Joyce vs. Bryant Jennings
(heavyweight)
|July 13
ESPN
Shakur Stevenson vs. Franklin Manzanilla
(featherweight)
|July 13
DAZN
Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda
(WBC super bantamweight title)
|July 13
FS1
Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco
(welterweight)
Robert Helenius vs. Gerald Washington
(heavyweight)
|July 18
Facebook
Jason Quigley vs. Tureano Johnson
(middleweight)
|July 19
ESPN+
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Masayoshi Nakatani
(IBF lightweight eliminator)
Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias
(IBF jr welterweight eliminator)
|July 19
Telemundo
Saul "Baby" Juarez vs. Ganigan Lopez
(Light flyweight)
|July 20
FOX
Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee
(IBF super middleweight title)
|July 20
PPV
Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman
(WBA welterweight title)
|July 20
TBA
Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas
(WBC heavyweight eliminator)
Dereck Chisora vs. Artur Szpilka
(heavyweight)
Dave Allen vs. David Price
(heavyweight)
|July 26
Telemundo
Mauricio Pintor vs. Edson Ramirez
(welterweight)
|July 27
Showtime
Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez
(WBA super featherweight title)
Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Rocky Martinez
(lightweight)
|July 27
DAZN
Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez
(WBO/WBC jr welterweight unification)
Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois
(IBF jr lightweight title)
Murat Gasiev vs. Joey Dawejko
(heavyweight)
