Joshua celebra enfrentar a Usyk por el campeonato mundial unificado de peso pesado Anthony Joshua recorre el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium luego del anuncio de que su próxima pelea será allí el 25 de septiembre contra Oleksandr Usyk por el campeonato mundial unificado de peso pesado. Valdez-Conceição para el 10 de septiembre en Arizona Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaiman: Las actividades del WBC alrededor de una pelea

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

