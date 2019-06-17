Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (25-2 19 KOs) will face Alex Leapai (32-7-4 26 KOs) on his return to action at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday June 29 live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Parker fights for the first time under the Matchroom Boxing USA banner and national pride will be at stake as Leapai is a Samoan-Australian who spent part of his childhood in New Zealand.

“Over the past six years of being a professional this is the first time that I’ve come into camp at a good weight,” said Parker. “I’m enjoying camp more as a result I think, because we’re working more on skills and technique rather than focusing on losing weight. I feel faster, I feel everything is clicking, less injuries and everything is on track.

“With each opponent you see what their style brings and you adjust accordingly what you will do in the ring, there’s a lot that I am doing that I am excited about, like making angels and throwing different combinations, and I’m just looking forward to putting it on display on June 29.

“A stoppage would be nice, that’s the goal going into every fight. I just have to change up the mind set to not only go in there and win, but go in and KO someone and make a statement. This is my first fight with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN so I want to make that statement, there’s no pressure but I do have to go out there and look good.

“I would love to avenge the losses that I have had against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. I’ll fight them tomorrow. But Dillian is trying to fight for the WBC title so respect to him for that, but if the opportunity came along I would love that fight again.”

“I am the Samoan Andy Ruiz – the guy everyone writes off,” said Leapai. “This will be the second massive upset this year because Parker is getting sparked. Then I’m going to take Andy’s Snickers off him!”

Parker’s clash with Leapai is part of a night of World championship action in Rhode Island as unbeaten hometown favorite Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO Middleweight strap against Poland’s Maciej Sulecki, unbeaten Briton Kal Yafai puts his WBA Super-Flyweight title against mandatory challenger Norbelto Jimenez.