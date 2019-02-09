By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Unbeaten 2016 National Golden Glove Champion Isiah Jones (8-0, 3 KOs) was victorious his biggest challenge to date in winning a junior middleweight bout versus the always dangerous Lanardo Tyner (35-14-2, 22 KOs) on Friday night at the sold out Sound Board in Detroit’s Motor City Casino and Hotel. Fans witnessed a main event that lived up to the hype with excitement and action with Jones unanimously prevailing over eight rounds 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.



The previous day during the weigh in, both fighters acknowledged their mutual respect for one another. Tyner even admitting to liking Jones. He said this fight was a “measuring stick” to see where he was to a bigger fighter in Jones.

Tyner, who weighed in at 150 lbs. on Thursday, would have to overcome size, weight, and youth to win. Jones’ task would prove as daunting as he was facing an experienced, power punching opponent in Tyner.

The opening of the fight had Tyner throwing vicious body shots. Tyner chased Jones in the 2nd Round. Jones’ boxing skills and good footwork allowed him to keep out of Tyner’s path. As the fight continued, Jones’ jab scored him points. Although, it was Tyner’s wild hooks to the head that kept Jones honest throughout the fight. Round 4 proved to be the most exciting, as Tyner stopped throwing, leaning on the ropes. This allowed Jones to connect at will. Tyner snapped out of his defensive shell landing three strong hooks to Jones’ head.

By Round 5, Jones’ combinations and size proved to be the difference he needed. Tyner, who is always exciting, would land some powerful blows to Jones’ head. But Jones boxed and stuck to a smart game plan. The fight lost some steam towards the end of the 8 Round contest. Yet, the crowd was left with a satisfying main event in Detroit. The judges all scored the fight in UD favor of Jones.

So, the future looks bright for Isiah Jones. We witnessed a strong chin and a maturity in the ring, much greater than fighters at his age. The next step should be a fighter chosen more his age and size.

As for Tyner, he, again, showed that Father Time has not, yet, called for him to quit the game. His options do not change much with the result. He still is energetic, professional, and willing to fight anyone.

The co main event had Bantamweight Jarico O’Quinn (11-0-1, 8 KOs) scoring a 2:38 TKO victory over Alex Rangel (17-9-4, 11 KOs). O’Quinn was able to drop Rangel in the 2nd Round and three times in the 3rd to continue his rise as a top boxing prospect. Head trainer, Chad Jaquillard, has done a tremendous job at taking O’Quinn to a higher level over the last two years. Each fight he has been in has been an improvement over the previous. This fight displayed his quick left jab and power from his right. At O’Quinn’s weight, he should be able to move himself quickly into the Top 10 rankings.

Jr. Welterweight Frank Martin (7-0, 5 KOs) used power from his southpaw stance as he cruised through an easy 6 Round UD (60-52, 62-53, 62-53) win over Efrain Cruz (4-6-1, 1 KO).

Heavyweight Matt Price (1-0) had a successful first professional fight defeating (Henry Wright (0-4) by UD (39-35, 40-34, 40-35). Price, who was able to knockdown Wright twice in the fight, still is very raw. There is a ton of work left on the table in his early career. With a quick start in the 1st Round, going to the scorecards was a bit of a letdown. Price does have intangibles that take time to develop, which is a small worry. The upside is bright.

Taylor “Machine Gun” Duerr demolished Nicholas Lavin by a 1:28 TKO in the 2nd Round. Duerr, who looks the part of a true boxer star, along with his personality and power, gave Lavin no room to breathe. The onslaught was stopped by Referee Steve Daher to protect Lavin, who just stopped throwing punches back while Duerr landed a ton. Duerr now improves to (9-0-1, 7 KOs), as Lavin falls to (5-11, 4 KOs).

In the “fight of the night”, Jr. Middleweight Darryl Cunningham (41-9, 17 KOs) defeated Rafael Garcia (9-2, 5 KOs). The fight featured both fighters going toe to toe, no holding, just throwing punches throughout the six rounds. Cunningham got the UD (59-55, 60-54, 60-54) by facing a very tough opponent and being smart during the whole fight. The crowd pleasing action gave us was one of the better fights in Detroit in the last five years. Cunningham, who’s entrance into the ring has become legendary at Motor City Casino, has looked better in the last year. Another veteran boxer who is dedicating himself and improving in the late stages of his career.

MMA fighter James Gray (2-0, 1 KO) of Scorpion Fighting System earned his 2nd pro boxing victory by defeating Lightweight Jermon Houck (1-3) in the 1st around by TKO at the 2:05 mark. Gray, who is a gifted athlete, was able to land a left to the head along with another , as opponent Houck began to fall to the mat. The options for Gray are limitless out there. In MMA or boxing, he is a natural born killer. If boxing is mixed into his fight career, I believe he could continue to have success.

Munib Al-Salmani won his pro debut with Coach Kara Ro in his corner. The Michigan Top Team fighter was able to have a 2:48 2nd Round KO against fellow Lightweight John Zendejas (0-1). The win puts Al-Salmani (1-0, 1 KO) quickly on the map because of his coach and team. Kara Ro, a very decorated fighter herself, believes in Munib. That speaks volumes on a local level.

Opening up the evening, Garrett “Sunshine” Ross (1-0) defeated Cody Baker (0-1) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 39-37). Ross looked impressive earning his spot on a future cards. The work his coaches from New Way Boxing have done with him, along with his fans that follow him, make him a name to follow.

The continuing success of Clip Promotions and Carlos Llinas have brought attention from around the world. Possibly the most successful boxing and mma series in the country packs the fans in for a great main event. The formula of Motor City Casino Hotel and Llinas is brilliant. Thrown a good main event and you will stir local and national interest. The fight card was match made by Carlos Llinas and Aaron Rodriguez.

