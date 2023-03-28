WBC light flyweight champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji was scheduled to face WBO champion Jonathan “Bomba” González at Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, Japan on April 8. Unfortunately, González fell ill with pneumonia, so he will not be able to be 100% for this important fight and had to withdraw from the bout. Teraji’s team is now looking for a rival so that he can defend his WBC title on the already scheduled card.

