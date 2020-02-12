Former heavyweight contender of the 1990s Jimmy Thunder has passed away in an Auckland, New Zealand hospital after recently undergoing brain surgery. He was just 54. Thunder was a regular on American television and scored wins over the likes of Trevor Berbick, Tony Tubbs and Tim Witherspoon. He never fought for a Big 4 heavyweight title, but did hold the IBO and WBF belts. A big puncher, Thunder compiled a record of 35-14, 28 KOs. RIP.