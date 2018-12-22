By Byron Spurlock

Twin brothers and world champions Jermall Charlo and Jermell Charlo, two of the hottest young rising stars in boxing, headline the last Premier Boxing Champions event for 2018 this evening on FOX Sports at Barclays Center.



Jermell Charlo will defend his WBC super welterweight title against Tony Harrison and WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo will face a late substitution as Matt Korobov replaces Willie Monroe, Jr. Monroe was scratched from the show when he tested positive for a banned substance.

“I was well prepared for Willie Monroe, who is a southpaw, so there won’t be that much difference facing Korobov (who is also a southpaw),” said Charlo. “He (Korobov) was fighting on the undercard, so he’s prepared. But now fighting for the title in the top spot is going to make him fight harder. He’s a much better opponent on paper than Willie Monroe Jr.”

“I was training to fight on this card so I am physically and mentally ready to fight,” said Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs).

Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) was able to discuss tonight’s fight and 2019 with FightNews as he made his final preparations.

How was your training camp?

Training camp is training camp; it was good. We enjoyed ourselves. I can say that this has been one of my best camps. I feel strong and fast.

What do you think of the last-minute substitution of Matt Korobov?

Nothing really, we prepared for Monroe and Ronnie had watched film on him but now we are prepared to fight whoever. I am just going to get out there and enjoy doing what I do in the ring and that is winning and dominating.

Looking ahead at 2019, what are your goals?

I just really want to give the fans some good fights from me. I want to fight more often and stay out there in the ring. I only had two fights this year and I want to stay more active. I just want to stay more active, have more deals coming in and have bigger opportunities.

Do you consider yourself the best middleweight today?

That is an obvious question, I feel like I am one of the best out there and I feel that when I walk into the ring, I’m of the best as well with no matter who steps foot in the ring with me.

The ones that call themselves the best should try to step up and fight the best, that is my opinion.

I’m definitely not going to step down in fighting competition and disappoint my fans; so every fight I have I train my hardest for.

Do you believe that some fighters out there that are ducking you?

There is nothing that I can do about that. I can only fight who they put in front of me and that is all. Some fighters are focused on business moves and when you are a strong dominant fighter, people don’t want to fight you. I guess I have to have a bad performance for some fighters to want to fight me.

I live by the Lion’s Code and all I want to do is dominate, bring victories back for Houston!

Who do you want to fight in 2019?

Whoever I can get into the ring with is fine with me. I’m not going to go out there and just name fighters. I want to fight the best in the world and let’s see who is really the best. Like I said before, I’m a fighter and I’m not scared of anybody out there. I’m not dodging anybody I’m at the top of my career.

What do you feel about fighting on the same card as your twin brother?

It is shocking, it is amazing. It’s really like a dream come true. This is like a homecoming for both of us. We want to both put the Charlo name out there and let the world know we are here.

Any predictions?

Nah; I’m not a commentator for this fight (and) I will leave that for them to say how. If you look at my record and you know anything about Jermall Charlo, pretty much when I fight, somebody goes down.

The Charlo vs. Korobov bout is part of a PBC on FOX show that features the Charlo Twins defending their world titles and a heavyweight showdown between Dominic Breazeale and Carlos Negron.