Jennings mauls Muralimov

Two-time world heavyweight championship challenger and currently WBO #9, WBA #12 rated contender Bryant Jennings (21-2, 12 KOs) demolished Akhror Akhror Muralimov (16-4, 13 KOs) in three rounds on Friday night at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. Jennings floored Akhror Muralimov five times before the bout was halted.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a one-sided six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten late sub Ignacio Holguin (4-1-1, 4 KOs) in a lightweight clash. Conceicao dropped Holguin in round one but was forced to go the full six. Scores were 60-52, 60-52, 60-54.

Other Results

Sagadat Rakhmankulov TKO5 Noel Esqueda (super welterweight)

Alexander Besputin TKO5 Wesley Tucker (welterweight)