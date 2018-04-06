JBC declines to approve Pongsaklek’s rematch with Kameda

By Joe Koizumi

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) decided on Wednesday that it wouldn’t approve former WBC flyweight champion Pongsaklek Wongjongkam of Thailand of participating in a grudge fight with Koki Kameda here in Tokyo, Japan, on May 5. The JBC rules that it should license only those who fight within three years after their last fight. The 40-year-old Thailander fought his last on August 30, 2013—some four years seven months ago—by winning a six-round decision over Indonesian Falazona Fidal in his native Thailand. Kameda will have to look for a substitute for Pongsaklek, or only engage in an exhibition game.