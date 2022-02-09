2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0, 9 KOs) has been added to Probellum’s first event of 2022, which takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18. Jalolov will face journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2, 4 KOs), who dropped an eight round decision to Otto Wallin over the weekend in Cardiff, Wales.
The card will be headlined by female lightweight Estelle Mossely (9-0, 1 KO), who defends her IBO belt against Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1, 2 KOs). Super featherweight Jono Carroll (21-2-1, 5 knockouts) faces Serif Gurdijeljac (21-6, 8 KOs) in the co-feature.
Kamil in some tough fights lately. Hopefully he’s making a few quid.
He’s only been stopped three times has Sokolowski, if Bak wants to make a big impression, he has to make it four.
WOW.. an Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist with a 9-0 record, fighting a guy with an 11-24-2 record in his 10th fight. Terrible.
@rwb: Agree, this is just lame. Look at where e.g. Joe Joyce was at this stage of his pro career already.
Although this fight does nothing for him, Jalolov is definitely a prospect. He should envelope nicely.
I see him possibly fighting Richard Torres again. Torrez improved remarkably against him, in the Olympics. Considering the brutal knockout Jalolove administered earlier to Torres, Torres gritted his teeth and won a silver medal.
develop. Curses on spellcheck.