2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0, 9 KOs) has been added to Probellum’s first event of 2022, which takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18. Jalolov will face journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2, 4 KOs), who dropped an eight round decision to Otto Wallin over the weekend in Cardiff, Wales.

The card will be headlined by female lightweight Estelle Mossely (9-0, 1 KO), who defends her IBO belt against Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1, 2 KOs). Super featherweight Jono Carroll (21-2-1, 5 knockouts) faces Serif Gurdijeljac (21-6, 8 KOs) in the co-feature.