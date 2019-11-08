A December 20 clash between former middleweight champions Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will be announced today in Los Angeles. The bout is rumored to headed to Arizona after Chavez received a temporary suspension in Nevada for declining to be sampled in a random VADA collection prior to agreeing to the fight. The clash is expected to be fought at the super middleweight limit.
