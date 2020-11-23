November 23, 2020
Jacobs-Rosado Undercard

Here is the current line-up for Friday’s DAZN card at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

In his second bout at 168 lbs, former two-division champion Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) clashes with Gabe Rosado (25-12-1, 14 KOs). Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) meets former unified super lightweight ruler Julius Indongo (23-2, 12 KOs), world-rated lightweight Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1, 15 KOs) faces Mason Menard (36-4, 25 KOs), and undefeated prospect Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Brandon Maddix (7-3-1, 5 KOs).

Dutchover returns Dec 20
The Riverside Rocky is ready to return

  • I like to observe Emmanuel Tagoe. He lost on his debut by TKO in 2004, since then he has won all his next 30 fights. His record is full of no-name guys, being just two well known, but washed up guys in there: Moses Paulus and Mzonke Fana (UD both).
    I like to see him because he can be disputing a world title very soon or involved in a title eliminator. He has an awkward style, but seems he is a good fighter.

