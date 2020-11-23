Here is the current line-up for Friday’s DAZN card at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

In his second bout at 168 lbs, former two-division champion Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) clashes with Gabe Rosado (25-12-1, 14 KOs). Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) meets former unified super lightweight ruler Julius Indongo (23-2, 12 KOs), world-rated lightweight Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1, 15 KOs) faces Mason Menard (36-4, 25 KOs), and undefeated prospect Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Brandon Maddix (7-3-1, 5 KOs).