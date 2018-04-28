April 28, 2018

Jacobs and Miller triumph in Brooklyn

In a WBA middleweight final eliminator, former champ Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) scored a hard fought unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Maciej Sulecki (26-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. Jacobs dropped Sulecki in round twelve to punctuate a 116-111, 117-110, 115–112 win.

Unbeaten 304lb Jarrell Miller (21-0-1, 18 KOs) pounded Johann Duhaupas (37-5, 24 KOs) for twelve rounds in a WBA world heavyweight title eliminator. Miller bounced shots off the rugged Duhaupas all night, but the Frenchman absorbed everything “Big Baby” had to offer. Scores were 119-109, 119-109, 117-111. Next up could be Miller against WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In a WBA/IBF female lightweight title unification, WBA champ Katie Taylor (9-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision to seize the IBF crown from Victoria Bustos (18-5, 0 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Pro-debuting Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov (1-0, 1 KO) dropped and stopped previously unbeaten Noah Kidd (3-1-1, 2 KOs) in round three of a welterweight bout.

In a clash for the vacant WBA International super lightweight title, unbeaten big puncher Shohjahon Ergashev (12-0, 11 KOs) went the distance for the first time, winning a ten round unanimous decision over the very tough Zhimin Wang (10-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Junior welterweight Nikolay Buzolin (6-3-1, 2 KO) worked over and then knocked out previously unbeaten Larry Fryers (6-1, 2 KOs) in the sixth and final round.

Unbeaten welterweight Julian Sosa (12-0-1, 4 KOs) narrowly got past Larry Ventus (9-12-1, 4 KOs) via majority decision. Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

Journeyman lightweight Angel Sarinara (8-7-2, 3 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten Dimash Niyazov (13-1-3, 6 KOs), scoring two knockdowns and winning 59-52, 59-53, 58-54.

