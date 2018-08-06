Luke Jackson insists that Carl Frampton is on the slide. The outspoken Australian challenges interim WBO featherweight champion Frampton at Belfast’s Windsor Park on August 18. At stake for Frampton is a likely fight with IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington but Jackson is out to prove that Frampton is no longer the force he was. Jackson, 33, believes that Frampton (25-1) has dipped as a fighter in his three contests since defeating Leo Santa Cruz two years ago.

“Across the board he is phenomenal, but I don’t think he is as good as he once was,” explained Jackson. “In the first fight against Leo Santa Cruz he boxed out of his skin and deserved to win, but he hasn’t looked the same since. Carl is a very good fighter who does everything good, but I don’t honestly think he does anything great.”

Jackson’s comments suggesting the Frampton is struggling will rile the Belfast man but he isn’t asking for forgiveness.

He added: “We are going to punch each other in the head. I don’t really care if what I say upsets him. I respect him as a fighter, I respect him as a man but I am coming to beat him, not coming over to be friends. I don’t know if he wants me to call him a Hall of Fame fighter or the greatest, but I don’t think he is. He is very beatable and I think I can beat him, simple as that.”

Also on the BT Sport televised bill, former heavyweight king Tyson Fury faces a step up when he tackles two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

In only his sixth professional fight, Frampton’s friend Paddy Barnes challenges WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.