By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Lightweight Jamaine Ortiz capped a wild, historic night Saturday at Twin River Casino Hotel, dethroning the previously unbeaten Ricardo Quiroz to capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth Lightweight Championship. The 22-year-old Ortiz, now 10-0, became just the third fighter under the guidance of CES Boxing to capture a WBC Youth Title, joining “Bad” Chad Dawson and Matt Remillard by earning a methodical, 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 unanimous decision victory.

In the female featherweight main event, veteran Shelly Vincent (24-2) outboxed Edina Kiss (15-10) of Budapest in a rematch of their 2015 bout, earning a 78-74, 79-73, 77-75 unanimous decision win.