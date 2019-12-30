Results of weigh-ins of year-end world title tripleheader

By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

The weigh-in ceremony of the year-end world title tripleheader took place today (Monday) at Shingawa Prince Hotel, where the results were as follows:



WBO junior bantamweight title

Kazuto Ioka (Japan) 115 vs. Jeyvier Cintron (Puerto Rico) 114.75



WBO flyweight title

Kosei Tanaka (Japan) 112 vs. Wulan Tuolehazi (China) 112



WBO female junior bantamweight title

Miyo Yoshida (Japan) 114.75 vs. Li-Ping Shi (China) 112.25

The officials thereof were announced by the JBC (Japan Boxing Commission), as follows:

Ioka vs. Cintron

Referee Tony Weeks (US); judges Wes Melton (US), Julio Cesar Alvarado (Panama), Philip Austin (Australia); supervisor Leon Panoncillo (US)

Tanaka vs. Wulan

Referee Jose Rivera (Puerto Rico); judges Hernando Steidel (Puerto Rico); Julio Cesar Alvarado (Panama), Sawaeng Thaweekoon (Thailand); supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan)

Yoshida-Li-Ping

Referee Jose Rivera (Puerto Rico); Wes Melton (US), Sawaeng Thaweekoon (Thailand), Philip Austin (Australia); Leon Panoncillo (US)

Finally, the results of the medical exam on Sunday were as follows:

WBO junior bantamweight title bout

Kazuto Ioka (Japan) vs. Jeyvier Cintron (Puerto Rico)

Height: 164.2 cm/169.7 cm 5’4.6”/5’6.8” (Ioka is shorter by 2.2 inches)

Reach: 167 cm/179 cm 65.7”/70.5” (Cintron’s reach is very long as a 115-pounder)

Neck: 35.5 cm/36 cm 14.0”/14.2”

Chest: 91 cm/90 cm 35.8”/35.4”

WBO flyweight title bout

Kosei Tanaka (Japan) vs. Wulan Tuolehazi (China)

Height: 164.2cm/163.4 cm 5’4.6”/5’4.3”

Reach: 164 cm/ 164 cm 5’4.6”/5’4.6”

Neck: 36 cm/ 36 cm 14.2”/14.2”

Chest: 85 cm/86.5 cm 33.5”/34.0”

WBO female junior bantamweight title bout

Miyo Yoshida (Japan) vs. Li-Ping Shi (China)

Height: 161 cm/ 168.7cm 5’3.4”/5’6.4”

Reach: 161 cm/ 167.5 cm 63.4”/65.9”

Neck: 33.2 cm/ 32 cm 13.1”/12.6”

This show is presented by Watanabe Promotions in association with Hatanaka Promotions. The main event of the Ioka-Cintron bout will be shown nationwide through TBS Television at 6:00 PM on Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) here in Japan.

