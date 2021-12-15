December 14, 2021
Boxing News

Interview: Zurdo Ramirez

By Miguel Maravilla

Fightnews.com® writer Miguel Maravilla caught up with former world champion, light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, as he takes on Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator this Saturday night from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas live on DAZN. Here is what Zurdo had to say.

_

Interview: Lamont Roach, Jr.

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I believe Zurdo Ramirez is the real elephant in the room. Canelo Alvarez has been setting goals to make history, fine for me, I see nothing wrong on this, but why go after Ilunga Makabu at Cruiserweight? Why not to try to make history by becoming undisputed at Lightheavyweight? As a titleless Benavidez is considered a major threat at 168, much bigger threat is Zurdo Ramirez at 175, and, along with him, the reigning champions in this division, especially Bivol and Beterbiev. Canelo is kind of fearless guy, but I think a logic reasoning is telling him to avoid this task. If he does attempt it, could be unbelievable.

    Reply
    • >