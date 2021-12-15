By Miguel Maravilla
Fightnews.com® writer Miguel Maravilla caught up with former world champion, light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, as he takes on Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator this Saturday night from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas live on DAZN. Here is what Zurdo had to say.
I believe Zurdo Ramirez is the real elephant in the room. Canelo Alvarez has been setting goals to make history, fine for me, I see nothing wrong on this, but why go after Ilunga Makabu at Cruiserweight? Why not to try to make history by becoming undisputed at Lightheavyweight? As a titleless Benavidez is considered a major threat at 168, much bigger threat is Zurdo Ramirez at 175, and, along with him, the reigning champions in this division, especially Bivol and Beterbiev. Canelo is kind of fearless guy, but I think a logic reasoning is telling him to avoid this task. If he does attempt it, could be unbelievable.