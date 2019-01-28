By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #4 super middleweight Bilal Akkawy talks to Fightnews.com® about his stoppage win over Victor Fonseca in Madison Square Garden in December, training with superstar Canelo Alvarez under Eddie Reynoso, and boxing in Las Vegas on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs on May 4, 2019. Akkawy also talks about WBA #1 Joh Ryder, WBA #2 Fedor Chudinov, WBA #3 Chris Eubank Jr and world rated Aussie super middleweight WBO #4 Rohan Murdock, WBO #8 Zac Dunn and WBA #9 Jayde Mitchell.

–