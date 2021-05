Interview: Tyson Fury By Zach Hirsch In this exclusive interview with two-time world boxing champion Tyson Fury, we ask several riveting questions and The Gypsy King delivers some gold! _ WBC to launch 24/7 boxing channel Late Result: Prince Octopus remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.