By Przemek Garczarczyk

“We can talk about my job, but under one condition: my fighters are the real stars. I’m just doing my job as good as I can – for them.” says Keith Connolly, the newly crowned Manager of The Year talks about his longtime love for the sport of boxing, the rules he learned from his family, and about his friendship with “Babyface” Kownacki.



Let’s start with congratulations – you’ve just been elected Manager of the Year in the vote of the Boxing Writers of America.

Thank you, I’m happy but accolades aren’t why I started being a boxing manager…

So how did it start?

With my Dad and his love for the sport. I’ve been watching Leonard-Duran, Leonard-Benitez, the best fighters of the mid-eighties, but my Dad always wanted me to know more: we were setting up an old projector at home, watching black and white fights from the 1950s and 1960s together. I never planned to be in this profession. It just happened. I met Danny Jacobs when he was a teenager, we started working together when he was an amateur. When he became a pro, he asked me for help but even then I didn’t think that it will be a job that would completely consume me. Over the years, the numbers of fighters who’ve asked for my help increased, but it was only in the last 2-3 years that I found the motivation to sign more than just a few fighters and devote myself to being a full-time manager.

Boxing has changed tremendously over the past fifteen years. Promoters, managers, TV executives, streaming service CEOs – their roles mesh together. Did the role of the promoter decrease?

It’s definitely different, but to maximize your talent, you must have a good manager AND a good promoter. The promoter must have full pockets and organize big fights so that he can pay you as much as you deserve. The role of a good manager is to negotiate for your client everything that a promoter is able/willing to pay. Both are very important for a fighter’s career. We have a Golden Era of boxing, especially for the best of them. Fighters earn more than ever.

When I asked Adam Kownacki why he signed a contract with you, he replied without hesitation: ‘Because Keith is a decent man. He really cares about his boxers, not just pretends. And he doesn’t lie.’ The brutal truth is that the combination of the words “boxing manager, does not lie, decent man, takes care of you” – is…rare.

(laughs) …Probably. With me, it all started with my parents – my mother and father, who instilled in me certain rules that cannot be broken. Add my love for boxing – thanks Dad! When you meet fighters, you immediately know that they don’t have anyone around them who really cares, you realize how bad they are treated. I try to devote a lot of time to them. Sometimes my commitment goes beyond only meeting “The Client” whose interests I represent. Sometimes there’s an emotional connection, some of them become my friends, so I fight for them to be paid as much as they deserve. Of course, I’m not saying that I am the only one who can do this job. I’m not interested in what my colleagues do. I know that if the fighter is happy and satisfied with my work, I did a good job.

First impression of meeting Adam?

That he is a really good man, he wasn’t boxing primadonna. I’ve never heard a bad word about him. From nobody. When it comes to Adam, I have always been convinced that there is no one in our sport with more heart and determination. I’m also convinced that Adam has one of the hardest jaws in this business. This plus talent and persistence helps him win most of his fights. We immediately liked each other, now we meet at least twice a week for coffee and talk for an hour or more. I confess – Adam – just like Danny – is my friend. It’s impossible to have this kind of connection with everyone, but I devote as much time as I can to every fighter I work with.

After the last few Kownacki victories, there’s always a question…

…when will Babyface fight for a title? I know that. I want to calm down all his fans – we have a plan. This is boxing – if Tyson Fury had not signed a contract for a second Deontay Wilder bout on February 22 in Las Vegas, Adam Kownacki would be fighting him for the WBC belt. It’s a fact. If Wilder beats Fury by quick, spectacular knockout in Las Vegas, and Tyson maybe decides to have some in-between fight before a possible third bout with Bronze Bomber, Kownacki will be fighting Deontay this summer/autumn. Not 100%, 1,000%. That’s why winning against Robert Helenius in March is a must.

This scenario assumes that Wilder remains champ…

There is also option 2: Bob Arum/Top Rank or Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing. I have very good relations with them, they’re on my speed dial. Al Haymon, who we work together with, will not block Adam’s career if fighting for the belt means fighting someone other than Wilder or fighting on a different TV or broadcasting platform. We always had this understanding. Al will never stand in the Kownacki’s way if he can fulfill his dream – fight for a belt.