Inoue aims at his third world belt against McDonnell

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A press conference of the world title twinbill took place at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Unbeaten two-class world champ Naoya Inoue will aim to acquire his third belt when he has an ambitious crack at the WBA bantamweight belt against defending titlist Jamie McDonnell from UK on this coming Friday. In the semi-windup, WBC 108-pound ruler Shiro Ken will defend his belt against former champ Ganigan Lopez of Mexico in their revancha (rematch). Their comments were as follows:



Inoue: “McDonnell is the strongest opponent in my career. I’m happy to challenge him to win my third world belt. Moving up to the bantamweight class my physical condition has improved so greatly that I feel more comfortable and fit. I’ll show a good performance and score a fine victory.”

McDonnell: “I believe I’m the best bantamweight on the planet. When there’s a formidable opponent, I’ll go and prove I’m the best. My condition is very fine and I’ll successfully defend my belt.”

Ken: “Last time in our first encounter I won by a majority decision. I wish to score a victory again more clearly this time by a knockout, hopefully.”

Lopez: “I’ve come back to Japan to regain my belt.”

The officials are as follows:

WBA bantamweight title bout

Referee Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico); judges Oliver Brien (Germany), Ignacio Robles (Panama), Pinit Prayadsab (Thailand); supervisor Renzo Bagnariol (Nicaragua)

WBC light flyweight title bout

Referee Vic Drakulich (US); judges Mauro Di Fiore (US), Mike Ross (US), Noppharat Sricharoen (Thailand); Major Lee Wonbok (Korea)

The show at Ota-city General Gymnasium presented by Ohashi Promotions will start at 5 pm, the WBC title go at 8 pm and the main event at about 9 pm.