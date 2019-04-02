After his stablemates Irma “Whirlwind” Garcia and Jorge “Maromerito” Páez were defeated last Saturday in Argentina, super welterweight Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez has taken it as a personal matter for the pride for Mexican boxing. Álvarez (27-7-3, 16 KOs) is determined to avenge his countrymen when he faces José Carlos “Puro” Paz (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in another Mexico vs. Argentina on Saturday at the Arena Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico.



“It’s a very important fight for me to win on Saturday,” said the older brother of Canelo Alvarez. “But there’s extra motivation to get revenge on Paz for the defeats of my compatriot boxers (Paez twice and Omar Chavez) and for last Saturday where Argentina defeated Mexico in Argentina.”

However, the fight that could “steal the show” is the co-feature between super lightweights Pedro “Roca” Campa (30-1, 20 KOs) and Abner “Jaeger” Lopez (27-9, 23 KOs) in a clash of power-punchers.

Also, Olympian flyweight Joselito “Huracán” Velázquez (8-0, 7 KOs) faces former world title challenger Martin Tecuapetla (15-10-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder and former world super flyweight title challenger Irak “Magnífico” Diaz faces TBA.

The card is presented by Zanfer Promotions in association with 2M Box Promotions and will be televised in Mexico by Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxing.