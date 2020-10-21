By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #4, WBO #10 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (19-0, 15 KOs) will be in action against Benjamin Kelleher (13-1-2, 4 KOs) televised on Foxtel television network on Thursday at the Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane but has his sights on a world title challenge in 2021.

“I want a world title shot but with this whole COVID-19 it’s so hard,” Opetaia said to AAP. “The main sort of cruiserweights and stuff are all over Europe, the world-ranked ones, and just to get over to Europe or get someone over here is just a big headache at the moment.

“Every fight I have to treat like a world title fight… if I can’t beat this guy then it’ll sort of put me back so much more so, I’m focused, I’m ready.”