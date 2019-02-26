The IBF’s 36th Annual Convention will take place at the spectacular Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau, China from May 27 – June 1, 2019. Since the organization’s convention in Beijing, China in 2016 its activities have increased significantly in China and throughout Asia. “It is fitting that we return to the region to celebrate this accomplishment and look to an even more successful future for the organization there,” stated Daryl Peoples, IBF President. Macau is a metropolitan destination with a unique style and a cohesive blend of Western and Chinese cultures offering an excellent setting for the IBF convention.

The Wynn Palace Cotai features 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, suites and villas, exceptional fine dining options along with several casual eateries, and the largest spa in Macau. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling Performance Lake, the unique SkyCab, an extensive collection of artworks by some of the world’s leading artists and magnificent floral displays that considerably are works of art in their own right. A stroll through the Wynn Esplanade offers an unparalleled shopping experience. These facilities combined with exceptional service, will add to the success of the IBF’s 36th Annual Convention.

The IBF along with their IBF China and B&R team have preparations well underway for making this an outstanding convention for all who attend. Aside from the informative meetings and seminars, the attendees can look forward to the always anticipated Meet the Champions Cocktail and the Annual Awards Gala. Several of the organization’s current and former champions have been invited to attend these events. A city tour including visits to heritage sites and landmarks is also scheduled. The convention will conclude with a boxing event featuring an IBF World title match and the launch of the 2019 IBF B&R Silk Road Championship Tournament. Additionally, other activities to showcase what Macau has to offer will be planned for the attendees.

IBF President Daryl Peoples added, “we firmly believe that this upcoming convention will be an exciting gathering for all that attend and a milestone event for the IBF. We cordially extend a warm welcome to all IBF members, colleagues and friends from the boxing community, and fans to join us at this convention in Macau in May 2019 for an unforgettable experience.”