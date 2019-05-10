Photos: Mike Greenhill

Unified 154-pound world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and top contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams previewed their showdown at a final press conference on Thursday evening before they headline on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday night from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.



Jarrett Hurd: “You can tell a lot about a fighter when you see them in the lead up to a fight. Julian Williams looks confident and he looks ready. It’s going to be a classic on fight night.”

Julian Williams: “I really don’t think too much about fighting in his hometown…I just see a man over there. His crowd can’t fight for him. That’s all it’s going to be Saturday night.”

Also squaring-off at the press conference and stepping into the ring Saturday were unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Juan “The Pitbull” Jose Velasco, who meet in a 10-round fight, and middleweight contenders Matt Korobov and Immanuwel Aleem, who battle in a 10-round attraction.

Mario Barrios: “He’s a hungry fighter. That’s the main thing. He’s tasted defeat and he doesn’t want to again. I’m blocking his path. On Saturday night, he’s not getting past me.”

Juan Jose Velasco: “We’ve watched him and we know what he’s capable of doing. We know we have to be prepared to get this victory.”

Matt Korobov: “I took the fight against Jermall Charlo as a win because people know me better now and know where I stand in this division with my performance on short notice.”

Immanuwel Aleem: “Korobov is another opponent who’s in my way to becoming a world champion. I’ve gotten some good work with southpaws to get ready for him and I feel fully prepared.”

