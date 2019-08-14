By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australia’s top junior middleweight, former world champion Jeff Horn says IBF #11 rated Tim Tszyu (14-0, 10 KOs) isn’t ready for him yet. “Tim Tszyu is still a boy with a man’s name,” Horn stated after Tszyu’s ten round unanimous decision over Dwight Ritchie. “He’s still holding onto that Tszyu name. He has to build himself up a little bit more.

“Sure he is one of the best in Australia in that weight division, he is making inroads, he is doing great things for the sport but is he ready yet for that massive fight? I don’t know. I would like to see him against some world-class opposition.”

Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) next faces Michael Zerafa (26-3, 15 KOs) on August 31 at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia.